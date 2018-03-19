Loading
20-Mar-2018 10:15 AM

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport reports busiest February since 2008 in Feb-2018

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport reported (20-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.5 million, +5.1%year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.1 million, +3.8%;
    • International: 1.3 million, +7.4%;
  • Top 10 nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport:

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the busiest February at the airport since 2008. [more - original PR]

