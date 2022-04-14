Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Apr-2022 2:39 PM

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport marks busiest day since 06-Mar-2020

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport recorded (13-Apr-2022) its busiest day in more than two years, with 82,000 passengers set to travel through its domestic terminals on 14-Apr-2022. This will represent the first time Sydney Airport's domestic terminals have handled more than 80,000 passengers in a day since 06-Mar-2020 and will surpass the previous post-coronavirus peak of 78,000 domestic passengers on 08-Apr-2022. The airport's domestic car parks are fully booked over the Easter long weekend. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More