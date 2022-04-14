Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport marks busiest day since 06-Mar-2020

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport recorded (13-Apr-2022) its busiest day in more than two years, with 82,000 passengers set to travel through its domestic terminals on 14-Apr-2022. This will represent the first time Sydney Airport's domestic terminals have handled more than 80,000 passengers in a day since 06-Mar-2020 and will surpass the previous post-coronavirus peak of 78,000 domestic passengers on 08-Apr-2022. The airport's domestic car parks are fully booked over the Easter long weekend. [more - original PR]