12-Sep-2018 10:36 AM
Sydney Airport road access to greatly improve under 'game changing' initiative
Sydney Airport outlined (12-Sep-2018) the following details for the New South Wales Government's planned 'Sydney Gateway' road and rail access initiative:
- Approval process subject to community consultation and a range of state/federal environmental, planning and regulatory approvals;
- Road alignment and design benefits:
-
Direct and equal travel times to and from the domestic and international terminals and the WestConnex St Peters Interchange;
-
Widening of Qantas Drive to three lanes in each direction;
-
New dedicated Qantas Drive flyover entry in to T2/T3;
-
Existing Airport Drive will become an internal airside/landside road;
-
General traffic will continue to be able to travel toll free between the airport precincts;
-
Improved access for northern lands precinct;
-
- Sydney Airport land contribution:
-
9.8ha easement over land granted to support road alignment;
-
1ha temporarily used for construction activities;
-
- NSW Government to be granted an easement by the Australian Government;
- Compensation: AUD170 million (USD120.6 million) allocation:
- Sydney Airport will collaborate with the NSW Government to explore opportunities to invest the compensation it will receive for its land in other transport solutions including metro, rail and bus services;
- NSW Roads & Maritime Services to deliver the project.
Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said Sydney Gateway will be a "game changer" for reducing congestion around the airport, adding: "Sydney Gateway will enhance the passenger experience, support the efficiency of our airline and freight operators and ease the commute for the 31,000 people that work at the airport. It also provides an opportunity for airport land to be better utilised with improved airside connections which will support growing passenger and freight operations". [more - original PR]