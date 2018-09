Sydney Airport road access to greatly improve under 'game changing' initiative

Sydney Airport outlined (12-Sep-2018) the following details for the New South Wales Government's planned 'Sydney Gateway' road and rail access initiative:

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said Sydney Gateway will be a "game changer" for reducing congestion around the airport, adding: "Sydney Gateway will enhance the passenger experience, support the efficiency of our airline and freight operators and ease the commute for the 31,000 people that work at the airport. It also provides an opportunity for airport land to be better utilised with improved airside connections which will support growing passenger and freight operations". [ more - original PR