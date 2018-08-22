Become a CAPA Member
22-Aug-2018 10:48 AM

Sydney Airport reports 'strong' financial results in 1H2018

Sydney Airport reported (22-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Jun-2018:

  • Total revenue: AUD770.8 million (USD594.4 million), +7.9% year-on-year;
    • Aeronautical: AUD345.0 million (USD266.1 million), +7.6%;
    • Aeronautical security recovery: AUD48.2 million (USD37.2 million), +10.5%;
    • Retail: AUD177.1 million (USD136.6 million), +8.9%;
    • Property and car rental: AUD118.2 million (USD91.2 million), +10.9%;
    • Parking and ground transport: AUD78.6 million (USD60.6 million), +2.1%;
  • Total operating costs: AUD147.4 million (USD113.7 million), +7.9%;
  • EBITDA: AUD623.4 million (USD480.8 million), +8.1%;
  • Capital expenditure: AUD179.6 million (USD138.6 million), +11.3%;
  • Revenue per passengers: AUD35.7 (USD27.5), +4.6%;
  • EBITDA per passenger: AUD28.9 (USD22.3), +4.7%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at AUD1 = USD0.771202

