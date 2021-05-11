Sydney Airport reopens east-west runway

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport reopened (10-May-2021) its east-west runway and handled its first services on 09-May-2021, more than one year after it was closed to accommodate demand for aircraft parking due to coronavirus. The east-west runway accommodated almost 50 grounded aircraft from almost all domestic airlines during the crisis. The reopening of the runway will help the airport accommodate essential maintenance works on the main north-south runway, while the gradual improvement in domestic air traffic continues. Sydney Airport's chief aeronautical officer Dhruv Gupta stated: "The re-opening of the runway will help us facilitate essential maintenance works on our main north-south runway". [more - original PR]