Sydney Airport outlines financial position, USD1.2bn in available funds

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport reported (23-Mar-2020) its debt maturity has a tenor of more than six years, unrestricted cash flow of more than AUD370 million (USD218.3 million) and AUD1 billion (USD590 million) of available undrawn bank facilities. The airport has approximately AUD600 million (USD354. million) of new USPP bond market debt, due to be funded in Jun-2020. Sydney Airport reported in total, it has approximately AUD2 billion (USD1.2 billion) of available funds. [more - original PR]