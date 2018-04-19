Sydney Airport completes successful EUR500m Eurobond issue

Sydney Airport completed (20-Apr-2018) its EUR500 million 10 year Eurobond issue, with maturity in Apr-2028. Sydney Airport stated the issue enhances its strong liquidity position, providing significant capital management flexibility. The airport's debt maturity profile has been lengthened, with average maturity extended four months to mid-2024. The debt maturity profile has also been smoothed, with less than 15% of debt maturing in any one year. This is Sydney Airport's second issue into Euro market, further diversifying its funding sources. Currency exposures on the Eurobond issue are 100% hedged over the life of the bond. Sydney Airport CEO Mr Geoff Culbert said the bond issue expands the airport's presence "in one of the world's deepest and most liquid bond markets with a competitively priced transaction has also created funding flexibility for future raisings". [more - original PR]