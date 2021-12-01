Swoop: Travellers re-entering Canada within 72 hours exempt from providing COVID test result

Swoop announced (30-Nov-2021) select travellers re-entering Canada within 72 hours of departure will be exempt from providing a pre-entry PCR or molecular COVID-19 test result. The exemption only applies for trips that originated in Canada. The policy is applicable to fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and individuals registered under the Indian Act. It also applies to any children under 12 years old travelling with family. [more - original PR]