Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Feb-2019 1:30 AM

Swoop president: Autonomous air taxis pose major threat to airlines on short haul routes

Swoop president Steven Greenway, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, stated (25-Feb-2019) autonomous aircraft technology "is not decades away, it's here now". Mr Greenway said autonomous air taxi technology poses a threat to airlines because "it's more convenient, it's door to door", meaning passengers are likely to choose air taxis over traditional air travel if the former option is affordable. He forecast air taxi operators could "eat the guts out of airlines, especially on short haul routes like Singapore-Kuala Lumpur".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More