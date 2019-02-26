Swoop president: Autonomous air taxis pose major threat to airlines on short haul routes

Swoop president Steven Greenway, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, stated (25-Feb-2019) autonomous aircraft technology "is not decades away, it's here now". Mr Greenway said autonomous air taxi technology poses a threat to airlines because "it's more convenient, it's door to door", meaning passengers are likely to choose air taxis over traditional air travel if the former option is affordable. He forecast air taxi operators could "eat the guts out of airlines, especially on short haul routes like Singapore-Kuala Lumpur".