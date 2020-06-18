Swoop issues RFP for strategic airport partners, observes signs of 'demand for ultra-low fares'

Swoop issued (17-Jun-2020) an RFP for strategic airport partners in North and Central America and the Caribbean that have suitable facilities for Boeing 737-800s. Swoop president Charles Duncan said the carrier is "eager to collaborate with airports across the region to re-think how we, as an industry, approach affordable and accessible air travel". The airline is observing "early signs of recovering demand for ultra-low fares", and believes "strategic collaboration, creativity and innovation" is the "key to recovery". "Having welcomed 2.5 million travellers on board in our first two years of operation, our unbundled airfare model has proven successful here in Canada", Mr Duncan stated. [more - original PR]