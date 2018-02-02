Swoop releases initial schedule, aims to operate 45 frequencies from Hamilton, Abbotsford

Swoop released (01-Feb-2018) its initial schedule, with services to operate from Abbotsford, Hamilton, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Halifax from 20-Jun-2018:

Hamilton-Abbotsford: Six times weekly service to launch on 20-Jun-2018;

Hamilton-Halifax: Six times weekly service to launch on 20-Jun-2018;

Hamilton-Edmonton: Six times weekly service to launch on 25-Jun-2018;

Hamilton-Winnipeg: Six times weekly service to launch on 25-Jun-2018;

Abbotsford-Edmonton: Three times daily service to launch on 25-Jun-2018.

The carrier will sell its first 2000 seats at CAD0 (plus taxes and fees) on launch routes. EVP of strategy Bob Cummings said: "Swoop is travel without the flair. Buy the seat and customise the features you want. Why would you jet with anyone else?" He added: "Today is the first day that a real ULCC is now available to Canadians". Overall, the airline will operate 45 weekly frequencies with 189 seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft: 24 weekly frequencies from Hamilton and 27 from Abbotsford. [more - original PR]