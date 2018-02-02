Loading
2-Feb-2018 11:54 AM

Swoop releases initial schedule, aims to operate 45 frequencies from Hamilton, Abbotsford

Swoop released (01-Feb-2018) its initial schedule, with services to operate from Abbotsford, Hamilton, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Halifax from 20-Jun-2018:

  • Hamilton-Abbotsford: Six times weekly service to launch on 20-Jun-2018;
  • Hamilton-Halifax: Six times weekly service to launch on 20-Jun-2018;
  • Hamilton-Edmonton: Six times weekly service to launch on 25-Jun-2018;
  • Hamilton-Winnipeg: Six times weekly service to launch on 25-Jun-2018;
  • Abbotsford-Edmonton: Three times daily service to launch on 25-Jun-2018.

The carrier will sell its first 2000 seats at CAD0 (plus taxes and fees) on launch routes. EVP of strategy Bob Cummings said: "Swoop is travel without the flair. Buy the seat and customise the features you want. Why would you jet with anyone else?" He added: "Today is the first day that a real ULCC is now available to Canadians". Overall, the airline will operate 45 weekly frequencies with 189 seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft: 24 weekly frequencies from Hamilton and 27 from Abbotsford. [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More