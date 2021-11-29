Switzerland bans direct flights from southern Africa and introduces quarantine requirement
Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health (OFSP) announced (26-Nov-2021) an indefinite ban on all flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, following the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529. Switzerland's government will not organise repatriation flights, however exceptions apply to citizens and permanent residents from Switzerland and Liechtenstein who wish to return to Switzerland on a private basis. Airlines are required to obtain an authorisation from the Federal Office of Civil Aviation to enter Swiss airspace. Travellers from the seven African countries, as well as from Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium, must present a negative COVID-19 test at boarding, as well as self-quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in Switzerland. The office stated test and quarantine obligations will be extended to other countries in which the new variant is detected, with the exception of neighbouring countries. [more - original PR - French]