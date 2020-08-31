Become a CAPA Member
31-Aug-2020 5:23 PM

Swissport agrees to comprehensive restructuring

Swissport agreed (31-Aug-2020) to a comprehensive restructuring plan with creditors and shareholders including a debt-for-equity swap and a new long term debt facility. Details include:

  • Lock-up agreement for comprehensive restructuring envisages a debt-for-equity swap with approximately EUR1.9 billion of existing debt converted into equity or extinguished and EUR500 million in a new long term facility split into two tranches;
  • EUR300 million of interim financing to provide headroom to trade through the COVID-19 crisis;
  • Senior secured creditors, predominantly US and UK investors, to take equity ownership.

The transaction is currently scheduled to complete in late 2020 following M&A processes. [more - original PR]

