Swissport passenger numbers down 69% in 2020 but 'cautiously optimistic' for 2H2021

Swissport International reported (22-Jan-2021) the following traffic highlights for 2020:

Passengers: 82 million, -68.9% year-on-year;

Cargo: 4.1 million tons, -12.3%;

Flights handled: 1.7 million, -59%;

Revenue decreased approximately 50%.

Swissport interim president and CEO Christoph Mueller said the COVID-19 pandemic "essentially wiped out airline demand for the classic ground services business" between Mar-2020 and the end of 2020. He said demand for air cargo logistics was also heavily impacted but "fared better and helped stabilise the company". Swissport expects regionally varied market recoveries from summer 2021 onward and the company is "cautiously optimistic" for 2H2021. Mr Mueller commented: "For the second half of 2021, we believe a robust rebound could be possible in some regions while other regions will continue to suffer for some time". [more - original PR]