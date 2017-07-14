Swissport launches 'capital structure solution' to resolve credit agreement technical breack

Swissport issued (11-Jul-2017) a "capital structure solution" for credit defaults from May-2017, which arose as a "consequence of a technical breach under its credit agreement". The solution comprises a new capital structure strategy, with EUR200 million of gross debt repayment, and the creation of a new distinct credit and covenant perimeter for the group in respect of the credit facility and new notes. Swissport expects the plan will improve the group's capital structure and "preserve the integrity of the collateral package for the benefit of investors". The plan specifically comprises:

Swissport intending to migrate its existing capital structure to a new credit perimeter that encompasses the entire existing business operations of the group, and is not affected by the HNA Group share pledge;

share pledge; Swissport Financing, the new borrower, intending to raise a new EUR460 million term loan B. The loan, together with the group's existing EUR200 million cash on hand, will refinance the existing EUR660 million term loan B. The financing will be conducted by utilising a portion of separate funds, received by way of a EUR718 million equity injection from HNA Group in Apr-2017;

Launch of an exchange offer by the existing borrower to Swissport Financing, the new borrower. Key terms of the offer include: Exchange for any and all of its outstanding 6.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2021; Exchange for any and all of its outstanding 9.750% Senior Notes due 2022.



Swissport CFO Dr Christian Goeseke said: "The solution... deleverages the business and protects investors by ring fencing investors from the HNA pledges and insulates the operating businesses from similar technical breaches occurring in future". [more - original PR]