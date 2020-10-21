Swissport and Collinson launch UK's first pre departure airport testing facility at London Heathrow

Swissport International, in conjunction with Collinson launched (20-Oct-2020) the UK's first pre-departure coronavirus airport testing facility at London Heathrow Airport. Two facilities, located in Terminals 2 and 5, will initially serve passengers travelling to Hong Kong, allowing them to meet pre-departure testing requirements at the airport before they travel. The tests include LAMP and subsequently antigen tests, and can be administered at the airport prior to travel. The tests differ from RT-PCR tests, and can be processed quickly, without a laboratory. Facilities will initially be open for four weeks, monitoring passenger and airline demand. Processing of LAMP tests for departing passengers will commene from 20-Oct-2020, and the partners will seek to add other tests, including antigen, as authorities continue to accept a wider variety of testing methods as an alternative to travel restrictions and quarantines. The test aims to provide departing passengers with their results in 60 minutes. The announcement follows the launch of Collinson and Swissport's existing 'Test-on-Arrival' facility at London Heathrow, and while made available for use in Aug-2020, is still yet to gain UK government approval for use. Now that Heathrow has facilities which allow for passengers to be tested either on arrival or prior to departure, the aviation industry is urging the UK's government's new Global Travel Taskforce to launch a testing regime that provides a safe alternative to the existing 14 day quarantine. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]