SWISS to terminate Aeropers pilot labour agreement due to failed crisis negotiations

SWISS terminated (06-Feb-2021) negotiations with the Aeropers pilots' union on temporary crisis measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic without reaching a result. SWISS stated that Aeropers "was not prepared to make sufficient concessions" for the coming years and was "only willing to discuss temporary crisis measures while retaining the present collective labour agreement (CLA)". As a result of the failure in negotiations, SWISS has served ordinary notice to terminate the present CLA for its cockpit personnel on 31-Mar-2022. [more - original PR]