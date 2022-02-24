SWISS to equip 777-300ERs with Lufthansa Technik and BASF's 'AeroSHARK' aircraft skin
SWISS announced (23-Feb-2022) it will equip its 12 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with 'AeroSHARK' aircraft skin technology developed by Lufthansa Technik and BASF. The AeroSHARK film consists of riblets 50 micrometres in size, which imitate the properties of shark skin and optimise an aircraft's aerodynamic drag. The application of 950sqm of the AeroSHARK riblet film to the fuselage and engine nacelle surfaces can result in a 1.1% fuel reduction. Through the technology, the carrier's fuel consumption will be reduced by over 4800 tonnes annually, while total CO2 emissions of its 777 fleet will be reduced by up to 15,200 tonnes annually. The riblet film will be installed on the SWISS 777s from mid 2022, in accordance with each aircraft's downtime. Lufthansa Technik previously collected data from a SWISS Zurich-San Francisco flight in summer 2021, enabling it to create 3D airflow simulation models which will be used to develop the riblet film for additional application to the 777's wings. Lufthansa Technik and BASF plan to develop the technology to enable its application on additional aircraft types and larger surfaces. According to initial model calculations, the sharkskin technology in its maximum expansion stage could reduce CO2 emissions up to 3%. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Lufthansa Technik]