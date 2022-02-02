SWISS to end short time work arrangements in Mar-2022

SWISS announced (01-Feb-2022) plans to end short time work arrangements for ground and cabin personnel in Mar-2022, despite the associated financial cost. In addition, the carrier will offer career options and training opportunities for its cabin crew during 2022, while discussions are currently underway with its social partner, for opportunities for cockpit staff. The carrier stated it will be "recruiting new cabin crew members in the triple digit range in the course" of 2022, following more cabin crew departures than expected, due to voluntary early retirements, the mandatory vaccination programme, and staff turnover. From Apr-2022, more than half of the former cabin crew members based in Zurich and Geneva, who had to leave under the carrier's restructuring, will be returning to the company. The carrier will also offer 70 internships from summer 2022, with 20 future polymechanics, four future automation engineers and five future commercial officers, start their apprenticeships from Aug-2022. [more - original PR]