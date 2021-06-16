SWISS to cut five long haul and 10 short to medium haul aircraft from its fleet

SWISS reported (15-Jun-2021) it expects a "lasting 20% decline in customer demand in the medium term" and confirmed it will reduce its fleet by 15% and workforce by 20%. Five long haul aircraft (A330s and A340s) and 10 aircraft from the short and medium haul fleets will be phased out. Aircraft operated by Helvetic Airways on SWISS' behalf will be proportionately more affected than SWISS' own aircraft. The carrier is engaged in a "rescaling and transformation" programme under its 'Reach' strategic repositioning, which is expected to result in savings of around CHF500 million (EUR458.8 million) p/a. SWISS is also considering modifications to its route portfolio, reductions in frequencies and a delayed resumption of services to some long haul destinations. [more - original PR]