SWISS presents first 777-300ER with new premium economy class

SWISS presented (24-Feb-2022) the first Boeing 777-300ER (HB-JNH) equipped with its new premium economy class at Zurich Airport on 24-Feb-2022. The aircraft will be deployed on Zurich-Miami service from Mar-2022, while the next aircraft equipped with premium economy will be deployed on San Francisco and Sao Paulo routes from Apr-2022. Premium economy will be available on all of the carrier's 777-300ER routes from the end of May-2022. During the introductory phase, customers will be offered upgrades to the class for a fee at check in or the departure gate, subject to availability. Premium economy class passengers will receive an amenity kit from Skysupply and discounted access to the carrier's Zurich and Geneva business lounges and Zurich arrivals lounge. SWISS CCO Tamur Goudarzi Pour expects the class to appeal to economy class passengers looking "to enhance their inflight comfort and convenience". Mr Pour added the class will strengthen SWISS' "premium carrier positioning in the growing leisure travel market". [more - original PR]