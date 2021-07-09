SWISS offering support for preparation for flights ahead of summer holiday travels

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) issued (08-Jul-2021) advice to customers to use the comprehensive SWISS Travel Briefing to inform themselves about all the major steps they need to take and the latest entry provisions at their destination for their air trip ahead. For those customers who are yet to finalise their vacation destination, SWISS is also offers an interactive world map that provides a visual guide to current travel options and restrictions. Up to 12 hours before their flight's departure, SWISS travellers can take advantage of a digital document check facility to ensure that they will be able to present all the correct documentation required when checking in. The document check, which also recognises Switzerland's digital COVID certificates, is now available for 17 SWISS destinations in Europe. The carrier is also continuing to offer rebooking flexibility and has expanded functions for the SWISS Chatbot. [more - original PR]