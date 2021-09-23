Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Sep-2021 5:32 AM

SWISS network to be fully restored under winter 2021/2022 schedule

SWISS announced (22-Sep-2021) it will offer 81 destinations from Zurich, and 26 destinations from Geneva during its 2021/22 winter schedule. This represents a complete restoration of the carrier's pre pandemic network, although offered seat capacity will be down by around 50% compared to the 2019/2020 winter schedule. For the winter schedule the carrier will operate 22 long haul capable aircraft and 47 short haul aircraft, with another four aircraft operated by wet-lease partner Helvetic Airways. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More