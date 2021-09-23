SWISS network to be fully restored under winter 2021/2022 schedule

SWISS announced (22-Sep-2021) it will offer 81 destinations from Zurich, and 26 destinations from Geneva during its 2021/22 winter schedule. This represents a complete restoration of the carrier's pre pandemic network, although offered seat capacity will be down by around 50% compared to the 2019/2020 winter schedule. For the winter schedule the carrier will operate 22 long haul capable aircraft and 47 short haul aircraft, with another four aircraft operated by wet-lease partner Helvetic Airways. [more - original PR]