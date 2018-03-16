SWISS expects 2018 earnings to be 'slightly below' 2017 levels

SWISS stated (15-Mar-2018) it expects to report 2018 earnings "slightly below" 2017 levels, in view of "the continuing competitive pressures and the substantial renewed rise in oil prices". The company said in the years ahead, it will be "crucial that prospects be created at Zurich Airport for further growth in response to demand, to ensure that SWISS and Swiss aviation can continue to hold their own in the global air transport market and thereby help Switzerland, too, to retain its competitive credentials". [more - original PR]