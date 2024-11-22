SWISS CCO: Two thirds of delays due to air traffic control restrictions across Europe
SWISS CCO Heike Birlenbach, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (21-Nov-2024) the carrier had "quite a lot of delays" in 2023 and 2024. Ms Birlenbach reported two-thirds of delays were due to air traffic control restrictions across Europe.
