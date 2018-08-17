SWISS becomes US TSA Pre✓ certified

SWISS stated (16-Aug-2018) it is now US TSA Pre✓ certified. "The departure at US airports is now easier and faster for SWISS guests who are members of the TSA programme", the carrier said. Travellers who are US citizens, US nationals and lawful permanent residents of the US can apply for TSA Pre✓ for a cost of USD85 for five years, or USD17 p/a through the TSA Pre✓ application programme. [more - original PR - German] [more - original PR - TSA]