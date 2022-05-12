SWISS 'Air Rail' service to link Zurich Airport with Munich

SWISS announced (11-May-2022) plans to expand its partnership with Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) under a new 'SWISS Air Rail' service. The carrier will add a Zurich Airport-Munich Hauptbahnhof (Main Station) train service, which will offer six daily connections on SBB trains, effective Jul-2022. SWISS first and business class travellers will travel in SBB's first class, and receive access to the Munich Hauptbahnhof DB Lounge, along with HON Circle and Senator status customers. Points for the Miles & More loyalty programme can also be earned on the SWISS Air Rail ticket. The rail ticket will be included in the airfare and can be booked online or through a travel agency. In addition, the carrier outlined plans to expand its Geneva-Zurich Airport service from summer 2022, to enable its airline passengers to join or leave the train in Lausanne, Fribourg or Bern. The Lugano-Zurich Airport service will be expanded to include a boarding or leaving option in Bellinzona. SWISS outlined plans to also improve baggage collection and delivery services on the Air Rail product, in collaboration with SBB. [more - original PR]