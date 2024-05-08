Swedish Transport Agency revises flight forecast downwards

Sweden's Transport Agency (Transportstyrelsen) revised (30-Apr-2024) its passenger forecast for 2024 to 2030 downwards and noted a clear distinction between international and domestic flight recovery. The total number of departing passengers at Swedish airports for 2024 is forecast to be 17.2 million, increasing to 18.8 million in 2025, and corresponding to 84% of 2019 levels. For the end of the forecast period, international traffic is expected to reach 116% of the 2019 level, while domestic traffic will reach 67%. Head of unit Simon Posluk commented: "The negative trend for domestic aviation is clearly visible in several European countries right now. International traffic is increasing, but domestic traffic is not improving compared to how it looked before the pandemic. Our new forecast confirms that this trend is probably here to stay". [more - original PR - Swedish]