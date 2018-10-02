Swedish Transport Agency lowers air traffic forecast for 2018 and 2019

Swedish Transport Agency lowered (01-Oct-2018) its air traffic forecast for 2018 and 2019 compared to the forecast issued in spring 2018. The number of departing passengers from Swedish airports is expected to increase by 3% year-on-year in 2018 and 3% in 2019. Foreign traffic is expected to increase while domestic is expected to decrease. Swedish Transport Agency attributed the relatively weak passenger increase to the Swedish air tax, which was introduced in Apr-2018, and Nextjet's bankruptcy, which resulted in reduced supply, particularly in the domestic aviation market. [more - original PR - Swedish]