Swedish passenger traffic projected to decline 4% in 2019

Swedish Transport Agency (Transportstyrelsen) forecast (25-Sep-2019) passenger traffic at Swedish airports will decline 4% year-on-year in 2019, but growth will return in 2020. Transportstyrelsen expects 2019-2025 average annual growth of 1.6% p/a, with passenger traffic to grow from 23.5 million in 2018 to 26.2 million in 2025. Air transport's net emissions of carbon dioxide are expected to be 14% lower in 2025 compared to 2017. [more - original PR - Swedish]