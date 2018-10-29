Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Oct-2018 10:40 AM

Swedavia decelerating pax traffic trend dissimilar to other European airports: President and CEO

Swedavia president and CEO Jonas Abrahamsson said (26-Oct-2018) overall passenger development continues to decelerate in 3Q2018, with passengers decreasing 2% year-on-year in Sep-2018. Mr Abrahamsson said the company is not witnessing the corresponding developments in other European countries. The results are "worrisome", he continued, and require the operator to intensify initiatives to improve efficiency and competitiveness and analyse long term investments within the scope of its development programmes. [more - original PR - English/Swedish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More