Swedavia takes delivery of sustainable aviation fuel following public purchasing tender

Swedavia received (17-Nov-2021) delivery of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Stockholm Arlanda Airport on 17-Nov-2021. The fuel, supplied by Neste and delivered by Air BP, is one of a number of possible delivery purchases as part of an agreement covering 2021 and 2022, following a tender launched in spring 2021 which attracted six purchasing partners. Swedavia president and CEO Jonas Abrahamsson said the aviation industry's aim to reach net zero emissions needs to continue "with full force". The company estimates the annual delivery of SAFs will result in a 140 tonne reduction in emissions, equivalent to the amount produced by about 750 round trip passenger services between Stockholm and Berlin. The company will issue a new public tender in winter 2021/2022 for a 2023 agreement. [more - original PR]