Stockholm Arlanda Airport pax up 2% in Dec-2017; 26.6m pax in 2017

Stockholm Arlanda Airport reported (10-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 1.9 million, +1.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 407,989, -3.8%;
- International: 1.5 million, +3.0%;
- Europe: 1.3 million, +1.2%;
- Others: 246,406, +13.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 8865, -2.0%;
- Domestic: 2562, -5.8%;
- International: 6303, -0.3%;
- Europe: 5722, -1.5%;
- Others: 581, +12.8%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 26.6 million, +7.8%;
- Domestic: 5.5 million, +3.8%;
- International: 21.2 million, +9.0%;
- Europe: 18.8 million, +9.0%;
- Others: 2.4 million, +8.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 122,697, +6.1%;
- Domestic: 34,331, +2.3%;
- International: 88,366, +7.7%;
- Europe: 82,562, +7.5%;
- Others: 5,804, +10.5%. [more - original PR]
