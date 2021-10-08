8-Oct-2021 10:20 AM
Swedavia pax declines 61% in Sep-2021, compared to Sep-2019
Swedavia reported (07-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights across its airport network for Sep-2021:
- Passengers: 1.4 million, -60.9% compared to Sep-2019;
- Domestic: 466,082, -58.6%;
- International: 970,218, -62%;
Individual airport highlights include:
- Stockholm Arlanda Airport;
- Passengers: 886,193, -62%;
- Domestic: 182,992, -59.3%;
- International: 703,201, -62.6%;
- Gothenburg Landvetter Airport;
- Passengers: 246,916, -61.1%;
- Domestic: 33,259, -70.7%;
- International: 213,657, -59%;
- Stockholm Bromma Airport;
- Passengers: 83,313, -59.8%;
- Domestic: 73,290, -58.2%;
- International: 10,023, -68.8%. [more - original PR]
