8-Sep-2021 9:40 AM
Swedavia pax declines 60% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019
Swedavia reported (07-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights across its airport network for Aug-2021:
- Passengers: 1.5 million, -60% compared to Aug-2019;
- Domestic: 419,506, -57%;
- International: 1.1 million, -61%;
Individual airport highlights include:
- Stockholm Arlanda Airport;
- Passengers: 945,879, -61%;
- Domestic: 169,595, -55%;
- International: 776,284, -62%;
- Gothenburg Landvetter Airport;
- Passengers: 264,877, -58%;
- Domestic: 25,827, -73%;
- International: 239,050, -55%;
- Stockholm Bromma Airport;
- Passengers: 64,480, -64%;
- Domestic: 55,723, -64%;
- International: 8757, -64%. [more - original PR]
