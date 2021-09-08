Become a CAPA Member
8-Sep-2021 9:40 AM

Swedavia pax declines 60% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019

Swedavia reported (07-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights across its airport network for Aug-2021:

  • Passengers: 1.5 million, -60% compared to Aug-2019;
    • Domestic: 419,506, -57%;
    • International: 1.1 million, -61%;

Individual airport highlights include:

