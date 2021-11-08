8-Nov-2021 12:50 PM
Swedavia pax declines 52% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019
Swedavia reported (07-Nov-2021) the following traffic highlights across its airport network for Oct-2021:
- Passengers: 1.7 million, -52.2% compared to Oct-2019;
- Domestic: 552,195, -52.1%;
- International: 1.1 million, -52.3%;
Individual airport highlights include:
- Stockholm Arlanda Airport;
- Passengers: 1.1 million, -52.9%;
- Domestic: 215,522, -53.2%;
- International: 840,056, -52.8%;
- Gothenburg Landvetter Airport;
- Passengers: 283,651, -51.8%;
- Domestic: 40,486, -64.1%;
- International: 243,165, -48.9%;
- Stockholm Bromma Airport;
- Passengers: 96,300, -55.3%;
- Domestic: 86,514, -52.7%;
- International: 9786, -70.1%. [more - original PR]
