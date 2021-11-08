Become a CAPA Member
8-Nov-2021 12:50 PM

Swedavia pax declines 52% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019

Swedavia reported (07-Nov-2021) the following traffic highlights across its airport network for Oct-2021:

  • Passengers: 1.7 million, -52.2% compared to Oct-2019;
    • Domestic: 552,195, -52.1%;
    • International: 1.1 million, -52.3%;

Individual airport highlights include:

