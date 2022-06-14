Swedavia and Veovo to introduce emission charges at Stockholm Arlanda and Gothenburg airports

Swedavia and Veovo partnered (13-Jun-2022) to introduce environmental emission charges at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and Gothenburg Landvetter Airport. Veovo's revenue management software will use industry emission data sets to automatically calculate charges, allowing Swedavia to incentivise airlines to switch to more efficient aircraft. Swedavia chief sustainable development officer Lena Wennberg said the company is aiming for all domestic flights from its airports to be fossil fuel free by 2030, with all international services to be fossil fuel free by 2045. [more - original PR]