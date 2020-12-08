8-Dec-2020 10:09 AM
Swedavia airports pax down 87% in Nov-2020, demand expected to remain low
Swedavia reported (07-Dec-2020) the following consolidated traffic highlights across its seven airports for Nov-2020:
- Passengers: 386,000, -87% year-on-year;
- International: 227,000, -88%;
- Domestic: 159,000, -85%.
Swedavia CEO Jonas Abrahamsson commented: "Demand for flights diminished week after week in Nov-2020, which is the ninth straight month of historically weak travel figures… The increased spread of the virus combined with new and expanded restrictions have [led to] uncertainty about the market trend and will probably sap demand in the immediate future". [more - original PR]