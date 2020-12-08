Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Dec-2020 10:09 AM

Swedavia airports pax down 87% in Nov-2020, demand expected to remain low

Swedavia reported (07-Dec-2020) the following consolidated traffic highlights across its seven airports for Nov-2020:

  • Passengers: 386,000, -87% year-on-year;
    • International: 227,000, -88%;
    • Domestic: 159,000, -85%.

Swedavia CEO Jonas Abrahamsson commented: "Demand for flights diminished week after week in Nov-2020, which is the ninth straight month of historically weak travel figures… The increased spread of the virus combined with new and expanded restrictions have [led to] uncertainty about the market trend and will probably sap demand in the immediate future". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More