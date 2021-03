Swedavia achieves net zero emissions at its airports during 2020

Swedavia, via its 2020 sustainability report, announced (28-Mar-2021) it reached zero net emissions from its airport operations. The company reduced its net emissions from around 8000 tonnes p/a a decade ago by switching to renewable energy sources and using electric and biogas airport vehicles. The company invested nearly SEK650 million (EUR64.8 million) in reducing emissions between 2015 and 2020. [more - original PR]