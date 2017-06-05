5-Jun-2017 3:55 PM
Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE cut ties and close air links with Qatar
Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE severed (05-Jun-2017) diplomatic relations with Qatar, closed airspace to traffic to and from Qatar and closed all air entry points to Qataris over allegations that Qatar is supporting terrorism and interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries (Bahrain News Agency/BBC/Saudi Press Agency/Reuters/WAM, 05-Jun-2017). Etihad Airways suspended all services to and from Doha, effective from the morning of 06-Jun-2017 until further notice. [more - original PR - Bahrain - Arabic] [more - original PR - UAE - Arabic] [more - original PR - Etihad Airways]