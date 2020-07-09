Suspension of Air Namibia's service licences overturned by High Court

Air Namibia, via its official Twitter account, stated (09-Jul-2020) the suspension of its service licences was "upended" by the High Court. The airline will continue to operate all domestic services according to its published schedule. Earlier reports stated the Transportation Commission of Namibia had suspended the airline's scheduled air services licence, effective 08-Jul-2020, due to the airline's financial status (The Namibian/Reuters, 08-Jul-2020). The commission had given the airline until 22-Jul-2020 to provide "evidence of having obtained funding to meet the requirements of the air services acts".