23-May-2022 11:55 AM
Surf Air Mobility to be publicly listed and merge with Southern Airways
Surf Air Mobility (SAM) announced (18-May-2022) the following:
- SAM entered a definitive business combination agreement with Tuscan Holdings Corp II, a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company. The agreement will result in SAM becoming a publicly listed company. The business combination is expected to be completed in 2H2022;
- SAM entered a binding agreement to acquire Southern Airways Corporation and its affiliated brand Mokulele Airlines, which is expected to be completed concurrently with the closing of the merger with Tuscan. Southern Airways Express is the largest passenger operator of Cessna Grand Caravans in the US and is expected to expand SAM's air mobility platform. SAM intends to electrify Southern Airways' existing fleet. Southern Airways chairman and CEO Stan Little will serve as president of the combined company;
- The merger and related financing transactions are expected to provide up to USD467 million in gross proceeds to SAM from strategic and financial investors;
- The combined company of SAM, Southern Airways and Tuscan expects to generate approximately USD100 million in revenue from all business units in 2022 on a pro forma basis, an increase of approximately 50% year-on-year;
- The implied pro forma enterprise value of the combined company is approximately USD1.42 billion;
- SAM intends to "deploy the world's largest fleet of hybrid electric aircraft on regional routes being serviced today and on additional routes in new markets". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]