Court grants Trump Administration's petitions regarding executive travel ban, orders hearing

Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) granted (26-Jun-2017) the US government's petitions for a review into an executive order that proposes to implement a 90 day ban on travel to the US for nationals from six Muslim majority states. Arguments on the case will be heard during the first session of the Oct-2017 term. The court also granted the government's application to stay injunctions against the travel ban, to the extent the injunctions prevent enforcement of §2(c) with respect to foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with the US. SCOTUS leaves the injunctions entered by the lower courts in place. [more - original PR]