Sunshine Coast Airport revealed as Bonza head office and first airport base
Sunshine Coast Airport revealed (15-Feb-2022) it has been named as first airport base and head office location for Bonza, with its fleet of three based Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Bonza is scheduled to operate 37 weekly frequencies on 12 routes from the Sunshine Coast, nine of which have never been serviced out of the Sunshine Coast. Of the routes, 83% are new for Australian travellers and 92% not currently served by an LCC. Sunshine Coast Airport CEO Andrew Brodie said: "Sunshine Coast Airport's increased domestic connectivity will spearhead the region's recovery with 16 destinations connected to the Sunshine Coast when Bonza takes flight, up from three pre-COVID, boosting us from 10th to the second most connected airport in Queensland". Destinations soon to be available at low cost fares are Albury, Avalon, Cairns, Coffs Harbour, Mackay, Melbourne, Mildura, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Rockhampton, Townsville and the Whitsundays Coast. The head office at Sunshine Coast Airport won't be a traditional set up, and instead is being coined the 'Bonza Backyard'. This will bring future job opportunities to the Sunshine Coast as well as provide a 'home' for 'Bonza Legends' to collaborate in person as needed with a large proportion of roles to be based virtually all over the country. [more - original PR]