Sunshine Coast Airport nears completion, runway may be operational in Jun-2020

Sunshine Coast Airport announced (06-Apr-2020) its new runway is nearing completion with lighting installed and line marking "about to start". Sunshine Coast Airport expansion project director Ross Ullman said more than one metre of rain fell on the construction site between Jan-2020 and mid Mar-2020, including a significant weather event in Feb-2020 which delayed asphalt placement. Mr Ullman stated: "The wet weather delay has put back the ability to undertake technical assessments and complete quality documentation required to open the runway on that date… As a result, the new runway will now be operational on 14 June 2020, subject to weather and COVID-19 not disrupting the program". [more - original PR]