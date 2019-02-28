Become a CAPA Member
28-Feb-2019

SunExpress reports record revenue and handles close to 10m pax in 2018

SunExpress reported (27-Feb-2019) record revenue of EUR1.3 billion in 2018. The carrier handled close to 10 million passengers, an increase of 10% year-on-year, operating with a load factor of 84%. CEO Jens Bischof said: "In 2018, we achieved a substantial growth in international capacity of approximately 10% compared to the previous year by recording the highest revenue in our history". [more - original PR]

