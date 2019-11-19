Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Nov-2019 8:01 AM

SunExpress exercises options for 10 additional 737 MAX 8s

SunExpress exercised (18-Nov-2019) options for 10 additional Boeing MAX 8 to continue fleet renewal and growth in the leisure travel industry. The purchase is valued at USD1.2 billion according to list prices and adds to a previous order for 32 MAX aircraft. SunExpress CEO Jens Bischof said: "We have full confidence that Boeing will deliver us a safe, reliable, and efficient aircraft. However, it goes without saying that this requires the undisputed airworthiness of the model, granted by all relevant authorities". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More