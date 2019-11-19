SunExpress exercises options for 10 additional 737 MAX 8s

SunExpress exercised (18-Nov-2019) options for 10 additional Boeing MAX 8 to continue fleet renewal and growth in the leisure travel industry. The purchase is valued at USD1.2 billion according to list prices and adds to a previous order for 32 MAX aircraft. SunExpress CEO Jens Bischof said: "We have full confidence that Boeing will deliver us a safe, reliable, and efficient aircraft. However, it goes without saying that this requires the undisputed airworthiness of the model, granted by all relevant authorities". [more - original PR]