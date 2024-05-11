Sun Country planning heavy maintenance visits out to the 2030s: Maintenance director

Sun Country Airlines director maintenance planning and MRO Peter Schumann, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Even post-COVID a couple of years ago, we could probably book out [MRO] capacity for next year nine months in the future, since that time it's really tightened up". Mr Schumann added: "What our team has done is work into multi-year agreements with some of our tier one vendors, as well as planning out our heavy maintenance visits all the way to the 2030s now - just getting as far ahead of it as we possibly can".