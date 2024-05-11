Sun Country MRO director: 'Harder and harder' to get direct Boeing support for 737NGs

Sun Country Airlines director maintenance planning and MRO Peter Schumann, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "When we have unique failures [on our 737NG fleet] that are recurring on an ageing, 15-20 year old airframe, it's getting harder and harder to get that support from Boeing directly. We found we've been doing a lot of fabrication with our MRO suppliers". Mr Schumann added: "Not only can we not get the off-units back from the repair shop in time to meet the MRO forecasts while also trying to support the line... but the OEMs can't keep up with the demand that us and every other carrier in the US who are flying NGs need".