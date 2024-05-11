Sun Country maintenance director: 'There's obviously a big business need' for drones

Sun Country Airlines director maintenance planning and MRO Peter Schumann, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We've had some MROs that have asked us to run pilots on drones. So far it's been nothing but a fly around the hangar. I think the future is there, there's obviously a big business need for it". Mr Schumann added: "It's all about what it does to your overall spans on delivering an aircraft on time - and then there's the cost element to it".