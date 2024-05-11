Loading
11-May-2024 11:54 AM

Sun Country maintenance director: 'There's obviously a big business need' for drones

Sun Country Airlines director maintenance planning and MRO Peter Schumann, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We've had some MROs that have asked us to run pilots on drones. So far it's been nothing but a fly around the hangar. I think the future is there, there's obviously a big business need for it". Mr Schumann added: "It's all about what it does to your overall spans on delivering an aircraft on time - and then there's the cost element to it".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More